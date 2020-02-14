It appears the problems with VicRoads’ medical review system are worse than first thought

The department of justice has tried to play down problems with the VicRoads medical review system, but it appears to be even worse than Neil Mitchell first thought.

It comes after Greg Dearman told Neil Mitchell he’d been driving with a suspended licence that he’d never been told about.

“Which was a complete surprise,” he said.

The department told 3AW Mornings that was an isolated mistake.

But judging by Neil’s feedback line, it was one of several.

Professor James Dunbar had another example.

He spoke with Neil on Friday.

