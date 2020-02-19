Four people dead after horrific two plane collision near Seymour

Four people are dead after two light planes collided at Mangalore, near Seymour.

A plane taking off from Mangalore airport, which was on a training flight, collided with another aircraft, which had flown from Tyabb, just before 11.30am.

The planes crashed at 4500 feet, killing two occupants from each aircraft.

Inspector Peter Koger, Local Area Commander for Mitchell and Strathbogie for Victoria Police said those killed are yet to be identified.

“The plane that had left from Mangalore was on the incline and it had just recently taken off about four minutes prior,” Mr Koger told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

One plane has gone down in a defence force explosives zone.

Channel Nine’s Tony Jones, who was at the scene, said the damage looked serious.

“It doesn’t look good, I’m afraid,” he said.

“It has broken up, a number of parts of that plane … have broken free from the actual aircraft.

“It’s quite a grim scene.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

Image: Nine News