‘It makes Aldi look like David Jones’: German supermarket giant to rock Aussie shores

If you’re a fan of the Aldi experience, then the latest German supermarket giant to hit Victoria could be of excitement for you.

Owned by the German Swharz Group, Kaufland is the fourth largest food and grocery retailer in the world.

Dr Gary Mortimer, from Queensland University of Technology and expert in all things retail, told 3AW Mornings he considers it “Aldi on steroids”.

“It’s basically hyper-market, a supermarket attached to a discount department store,” said Dr Mortimer.

“Think about if Coles came together with Kmart, all under one roof.”

But, Victorians will have to wait another two-to-three years before they can expect to step foot in the grocer.

The German supermarket chain will roll out nine stores in locations across Victoria, including stores in Bendigo and Warrnambool.

