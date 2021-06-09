3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘It melts my heart’: Family..

‘It melts my heart’: Family of autistic boy thank paramedics on 3AW

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for ‘It melts my heart’: Family of autistic boy thank paramedics on 3AW

The family of an autistic boy who suffered a potentially life-threatening croup episode has emotionally thanked paramedics for saving their boy.

Billy, 4, needed to be taken to hospital by ambulance earlier this year.

“They took fantastic care of him,” his mother, Bree Walker, told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

It comes ahead of Thank A First Responder Day.

Paramedic Kate Kamateros didn’t attend Billy’s case but said she was moved by Bree’s chat with 3AW.

“It melts my heart, actually,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear how it all unfolded on 3AW

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332