‘It melts my heart’: Family of autistic boy thank paramedics on 3AW

The family of an autistic boy who suffered a potentially life-threatening croup episode has emotionally thanked paramedics for saving their boy.

Billy, 4, needed to be taken to hospital by ambulance earlier this year.

“They took fantastic care of him,” his mother, Bree Walker, told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

It comes ahead of Thank A First Responder Day.

Paramedic Kate Kamateros didn’t attend Billy’s case but said she was moved by Bree’s chat with 3AW.

“It melts my heart, actually,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear how it all unfolded on 3AW