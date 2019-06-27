‘It really hurts’: Denis Walter’s cheeky response to media rumours

Some media gossip has swirled today as some sections of the media speculated on Denis Walter’s future at 3AW.

(Macquarie Media CEO Adam Lang has dismissed the rumours: “Nothing has even been said about Denis Walter,” he told News Corp.)

But there was one element of the reporting that really affected Denis, and he got it off his chest during his popular 3AW Afternoons program today.

“There’s an ongoing problem that I’ve had for decades.

“And that is: There’s only one ‘N’ in Denis, and they’ve put two.

“And that really, really hurts.”