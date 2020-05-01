3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘It shouldn’t happen’: Neil..

‘It shouldn’t happen’: Neil Mitchell says sections of the media ‘failed’ police

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Neil Mitchell says sections of the media “failed” police by ignoring their request for privacy at the first of four funerals for the officers who were tragically killed on the Eastern Freeway.

Police had requested media stay away from the services, a request which some ignored.

“The families and the police pleaded for privacy at the funerals,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“They didn’t get it.”

Neil Mitchell said he’d been told one news agency sent vision of the funeral to police media to be checked and were told they’d rather it not be run.

It was published anyway.

“If that’s all correct … it shouldn’t happen,” he said.

“Please, do the right thing.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.