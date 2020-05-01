‘It shouldn’t happen’: Neil Mitchell says sections of the media ‘failed’ police

Neil Mitchell says sections of the media “failed” police by ignoring their request for privacy at the first of four funerals for the officers who were tragically killed on the Eastern Freeway.

Police had requested media stay away from the services, a request which some ignored.

“The families and the police pleaded for privacy at the funerals,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“They didn’t get it.”

Neil Mitchell said he’d been told one news agency sent vision of the funeral to police media to be checked and were told they’d rather it not be run.

It was published anyway.

“If that’s all correct … it shouldn’t happen,” he said.

“Please, do the right thing.”

