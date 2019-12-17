It starts today: Victoria on high alert as scorching streak arrives

The state’s bracing for a potentially record-breaking heatwave.

Victoria is expected to record its hottest ever December day on Friday, with Mildura set to reach 47°.

MILDURA SWELTERS

Today: 43°

43° Tomorrow: 45°

45° Friday: 47°

A “lack of reserve” warning is in place for the electricity grid, which will be put to the test from today as the mercury soars to 39° in the city.

A total fire ban is in place for the Wimmera, with very high risk fire risk elsewhere in the state.

A health alert has already been issued for Friday.

The state’s chief health officer, Dr Brett Sutton, says Victorians should be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be fatal.

Ambulance Victoria issued the following advice to help deal with the heat:

• Drinking plenty of fluids, preferably cool water, regularly throughout the day – don’t wait until you’re thirsty. If plain water bores you, add some slices of lemon, cucumber or mint.

• If you drink alcohol, drink responsibly. Alcohol causes faster dehydration and compounds other problems.

• Limiting strenuous outdoor activity and stay indoors when possible, preferably in a building with air-conditioning or good air flow taking time to adjust to the temperature.

• Taking cool showers, soaking feet in water or wearing a wet bandana or washer around your neck.

• Reduce the risk of food poisoning from food left outside too long. Warmer temperatures allow more rapid bacterial growth in foods if they are left out of the fridge.

• Checking the colour of your urine to ensure you are well-hydrated – it should be clear to light straw-coloured, not dark or gold.