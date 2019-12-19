‘It stinks’: Neil Mitchell says latest Lawyer X dirt exposes ‘bigger problem’ with Victoria Police

Neil Mitchell has suggested the Royal Commission into informers may need to expand its remit after nearly a week of former Victoria Police honchos tipping dirt on each other.

And he expects more dirt will follow.

In the latest installment, former boss Christine Nixon blames Simon Overland for keeping her in the dark about Lawyer X, but Overland claims he didn’t know anything either.

“It’s a shocking state of affairs,” Neil Mitchell said in a special cross to 3AW Mornings from his holidays.

“The bigger problem is Victoria Police.

“There’s a massive failure to work for the public here, we just don’t know how deep it is.

“Maybe it’s been fixed; maybe Ken Lay and Graham Ashton and everybody have fixed it all, but we really need to know that.

“If the culture hasn’t been fixed, we really need to know that.

“It just stinks, it really does.

“And that’s why the Royal Commission … they may even need to change their terms of reference.”

