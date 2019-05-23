‘It will be 10 times faster’: Australia among the first countries to launch 5G network

Telstra will be the first mobile provider to launch the highly anticipated 5G network later this month.

CEO, Andy Penn, says Australia will be one of the first to launch the next generation of mobile telecommunications technology.

“It will be 10 times faster than the current 4G network and 100 times faster than 3G,” Mr Penn told 3AW Drive.

Telstra have already launched their first device, a mobile hotspot, and will roll out handsets by the end of the month.

But it comes at a cost, customers will need to update their handsets to be compatible for the faster mobile internet network.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be the first compatible handset and will be available from Telstra from May 28.

