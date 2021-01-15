Italy begins huge Calabrian mafia trial

Italy has begun proceedings against those connected to the infamous Calabrian mafia in what is the country’s biggest mob trial in decades.

More than 300 people have been charged, ranging from mob bosses to national politicians, with law enforcement calling on 900 witnesses to testify.

Expert and consultant in the Calabrian mafia Professor Antonio Nicaso told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings, the trial will have wide-ranging consequences.

“It’s a trial with an incredible number of people on the stand,” he said.

“It’s a great step in the right direction, it’s a great signal that the state is sending out to ’Ndrangheta, that they are trying to take down one of the most important clans.”

Photo by Valeria Ferraro/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images