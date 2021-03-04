3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Italy blocks export of 250,000 AstraZeneca..

Italy blocks export of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses destined for Australia

21 mins ago
Nine News Australia
Article image for Italy blocks export of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses destined for Australia

Italy has blocked the export of a shipment of 250,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia.

It’s understood the European Commission has backed the move.

It comes amid a stoush between the European Union and AstraZeneca, after the vaccine producer failed to meet the production targets set out in its contract.

It’s understood to be the first time a European country has blocked a shipment.

At this stage, there’s been no official comment from Italy, the EU or AstraZeneca.

Nine News Australia
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332