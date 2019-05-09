‘It’s a considerate move, but I’m against it’: Mothers Day stall stripped of it’s name

An advocate for parentless children has distanced herself from a Melbourne primary school decision to rename its Mothers Day stall.

Danielle Snelling, founder of Motherless Daughters Australia, agrees it is a thoughtful idea for those without a mum but is apprehensive to scrap it altogether.

A teacher herself, Ms Snelling spoke to 3AW Mornings fill-in host Tony Jones, where she suggested that schools create more alternatives rather than rename it to an ‘appreciation stall’.

“It’s a considerate move, but I’m against it,” she said.

“We need to give children other options, rather than take them away from them.”

“Perhaps move it to after school, rather than during class time so those that don’t want to go don’t have to in front of the peers.”

Brunswick East Primary School Principal, Janet Di Pilla, announced earlier this week the school will no longer subscribe to a “gender binary world”.

A caller, Jess, was also concerned and felt “in an effort to be inclusive we are offending the majority”.

The school declined to speak to 3AW Mornings.

