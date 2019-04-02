‘It’s a construction site’: Angry parent refuses to send kids back to school over asbestos fears

An Essendon North Primary School parent says he’ll continue keeping his two children at home until the school is declared safe.

It comes after asbestos was found in classrooms and on the school’s oval.

Chris Keating, CEO of the Victorian School Building Authority, told Tom Elliott the oval was now fenced off and would be replaced with synthetic turf over the next few months.

But George Kotevski, who has children in Grade 1 and Grade 5, still has reservations.

“I’ve seen no clearance certificate saying it’s safe to go back there,” he said.

“Nobody has deemed the school safe.

“It’s a construction site.”

