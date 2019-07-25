‘It’s a mess’: Protesters call on state government to review solar panel rebate scheme

Protesters have called on the state government to review Victoria’s solar panel rebate scheme.

There was a rally outside state parliament on Thursday.

Peter Smith was there.

“We’re just calling on Dan (Andrews) and Lily (D’Ambrosio) to look into what’s going on and how it’s affecting businesses and customers,” he explained.

“The rebate itself is a good thing, the way it’s been rolled out needs to change.”

