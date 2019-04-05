‘It’s a missed opportunity’: Plans for proposed Apple Store in Federation Square blocked

Apple’s ambitious plan to build a flagship store inside Federation Square has been shelved.

Plans to demolish the square’s Yarra Building to make way for the store were rejected by Heritage Victoria on Friday.

“Apple and the Victorian Government have acknowledged that based on Heritage Victoria’s decision, the proposed Apple global flagship store cannot proceed,” the Victorian Government said in a statement.

An Apple spokesperson said they were disappointed the plans, which were revealed to much fanfare in 2017, were blocked by heritage authorities.

“While we are disappointed we’re no longer able to pursue our plan for Federation Square, we remain committed to serving our customers in Melbourne and across Australia,” the statement said.

And Tom Elliott agreed, telling 3AW Drive it was “missed opportunity” to create something iconic in the heart of the city.

“I’ve seen some of the really big Apple stores in places like New York and London and they’re tourist locations in their own right,” he said.

“Yes it’s a commercial operation but so what, there’s heaps of other commercial operations (in Federation Square).”

