‘It’s a mistake’: Why Neil Mitchell’s concerned by latest Victoria Police appointment

Daniel Andrews’ former “right-hand man” when the Premier was in opposition has been appointed an assistant commissioner of Victoria Police.

Neil Mitchell says it should not have happened.

As anticipated on 3AW Mornings last week, Commander Brett Curran has been unveiled as the assistant commissioner for gender equality and inclusion command.

He was Daniel Andrews’ chief of staff when he was opposition leader before being controversially appointed chief of staff to Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton in 2015.

“It’s nothing against the man – he may be very capable – I don’t know him, but police must be independent of government,” Neil Mitchell said.

“This appointment certainly brings government and police too close together.

“It’s a mistake.

“I can’t work out why it’s been done.”

