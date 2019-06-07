‘It’s a stupid thing to say’: Neil Mitchell slams Ita Buttrose over AFP raid response

ABC chair Ita Buttrose has met with Communications Minister Paul Fletcher in the wake of federal police raids on journalists.

The meeting comes after police raids at the ABC office in Sydney, and at the home of News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst, this week.

In a statement Ms Buttrose said she had “asked for assurances that the ABC not be subject to future raids of this sort”.

Neil Mitchell hit out at the ABC chair over her comments.

“She said something really silly,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“The police are independent of government. You can’t go to the government and say ‘you must stop the police raiding us’.

“It doesn’t work that way.

“The minister cannot direct the police and Ita Buttrose should have known this.

“It’s a stupid thing to say, frankly, and she’s not a stupid woman.”

