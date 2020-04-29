3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s about to get harder to buy peanut butter in Australia

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

It’s about to get a lot harder to buy peanut butter in Australia.

It comes on the back of news that Heinz has immediately ceased supplying, selling, and advertising peanut butter products in Australia.

Drought has also cut down our local supply, with peanut growth in Australia down more than 90 per cent than normal.

3AW Mornings caller Nick, who owns the peanut butter company, 99th Monkey – which supplies Coles – told Neil Mitchell most businesses would have to import peanuts.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.