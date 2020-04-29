It’s about to get harder to buy peanut butter in Australia
It’s about to get a lot harder to buy peanut butter in Australia.
It comes on the back of news that Heinz has immediately ceased supplying, selling, and advertising peanut butter products in Australia.
Drought has also cut down our local supply, with peanut growth in Australia down more than 90 per cent than normal.
3AW Mornings caller Nick, who owns the peanut butter company, 99th Monkey – which supplies Coles – told Neil Mitchell most businesses would have to import peanuts.
