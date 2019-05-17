‘It’s an absolute travesty’: Outrage as Rugby Australia terminate Israel Folau’s contract

A decision by Rugby Australia to terminate Israel Folau has Tom Elliott concerned.

Rugby Australia announced earlier today they would be tearing up the star player’s $4 million contract following a controversial social media post on his Instagram in April.

“I think it’s an absolute travesty,” Elliott said.

“Last time I looked, I thought we had freedom of speech in this country.”

An independent panel found Folau guilty of committing “a high-level breach of the Professional Players’ Code of Conduct” for the post.

“If you get rid of all the players who are religiously devout in rugby, there’s about a third of the population of rugby that disappears,” Elliott said.

“There are undoubtedly religiously devout AFL players, they’ll have to stay away from Twitter now too.

“Really what the AFL and what Rugby Australia are saying is if you want to play, you have to believe in the things we believe in.

“Freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of thought — all concepts that are disappearing.”

