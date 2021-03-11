3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THANK YOU! Neil’s Wheel has raised more than $1 million for the Good Friday Appeal!

12 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for THANK YOU! Neil’s Wheel has raised more than $1 million for the Good Friday Appeal!

YOU helped Neil achieve his goal for the Good Friday Appeal.

Neil’s Wheel has now raised more than ONE MILLION dollars for the Royal Children’s Hospital since it began in 2018.

More than $286,000 has been raised in this year’s edition of Neil’s Wheel.

Press PLAY below to see how the day unfolded

Click PLAY below to hear a summary of the day

WHEN: Friday, March 12, from 8.30am to 11.30am

WHERE: Melbourne Star Observation Wheel, Docklands

HOW DOES IT WORK? Fundraisers need to raise a minimum of $5000 to be released from the pod on the Melbourne Star Observation Wheel.

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO? All funds raised will go towards funding two new medical imaging ultrasound machines, advancing the care provided to patients.

PARTICIPANTS: James MacLeod — Tobin Brothers Funerals; Thunderbird Owners Club; Justin Rodski — Melbourne Storm; Dale Morris — Western Bulldogs; Shayne Elliott — ANZ; XWP; Jason Rowe & Michael Di Muzio — 3 Point Motors; Valles Accountants; Mike McCarthy — Barry Plant Group; Peita Duncan — Greyhound Racing Victoria; Tony Leonard — 3AW; George Karabatsos — The District Docklands; Kate and Sean — ACE Radio; Rob’s British & Irish Butchers; Matt Hustwaite — WestWind Energy; Peter Van Zeyl — Better Rentals; Dylan Mansfield — Fieldmans Waste; 13 Cabs; Jackie and Nui — Herald Sun Confidential; Darren Crocker — North Melbourne

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332