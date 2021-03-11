THANK YOU! Neil’s Wheel has raised more than $1 million for the Good Friday Appeal!

YOU helped Neil achieve his goal for the Good Friday Appeal.

Neil’s Wheel has now raised more than ONE MILLION dollars for the Royal Children’s Hospital since it began in 2018.

More than $286,000 has been raised in this year’s edition of Neil’s Wheel.

WHEN: Friday, March 12, from 8.30am to 11.30am

WHERE: Melbourne Star Observation Wheel, Docklands

HOW DOES IT WORK? Fundraisers need to raise a minimum of $5000 to be released from the pod on the Melbourne Star Observation Wheel.

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO? All funds raised will go towards funding two new medical imaging ultrasound machines, advancing the care provided to patients.

PARTICIPANTS: James MacLeod — Tobin Brothers Funerals; Thunderbird Owners Club; Justin Rodski — Melbourne Storm; Dale Morris — Western Bulldogs; Shayne Elliott — ANZ; XWP; Jason Rowe & Michael Di Muzio — 3 Point Motors; Valles Accountants; Mike McCarthy — Barry Plant Group; Peita Duncan — Greyhound Racing Victoria; Tony Leonard — 3AW; George Karabatsos — The District Docklands; Kate and Sean — ACE Radio; Rob’s British & Irish Butchers; Matt Hustwaite — WestWind Energy; Peter Van Zeyl — Better Rentals; Dylan Mansfield — Fieldmans Waste; 13 Cabs; Jackie and Nui — Herald Sun Confidential; Darren Crocker — North Melbourne