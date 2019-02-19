It’s back! Neil’s Wheel to hold big names hostage for the Good Friday Appeal

It’s back!

Following the stunning success of last year’s Neil’s Wheel event where you helped raise $250,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital, Neil Mitchell will again hold celebrities and the top end of town hostage in the lead up to this year’s Good Friday Appeal.

When: Between 8.30am – 11.30am on Friday 8 March, 2019

Where: Melbourne Star, Docklands

Fundraising: $10,000 minimum to be released from the pod

WHAT WE’RE RAISING MONEY FOR…

Anaesthetic Machines and Patient Monitor

Proposed: 2 machines ($130K) and 2 monitors ($106K) = $236K or halve it for one set.

State of the art anaesthetic machines and patient monitoring system to ensure the latest technology is available for the delivery of anaesthetic agents and latest innovations in patient monitoring technology

Want to get involved? Email nmitchell@3aw.com.au.