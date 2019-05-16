‘It’s become a problem’: Richmond’s safe injecting rooms create “heroin tourism”

Richmond’s controversial safe injecting rooms have become a problem, says a City of Yarra Councilor and strong supporter of the injecting rooms.

He says the injecting facility itself has been a success, but it’s created a “no-go” zone for residents, as drug addicts shoot up in the surrounding streets.

“Just putting a supervised injecting facility in and walking away is not good enough,” said Stephen Jolly on 3AW Mornings.

“Right now it is next to a primary school, a public housing estate and a healthcare centre.

“They could move it closer to Hoddle Street, a more industrial and commercial zone, where very few people live.”

A meeting was held by the City of Yarra Council last night, where 70 percent of attendees voted in favour to move the facility.

“It was an interesting vote that puts a lot of heat on the state government,” says Jolly.

Mornings host, Neil Mitchell, questioned whether the facility had created a form of drug tourism.

“The people of North Richmond are (now) carrying the burden for the whole of this city,” says Jolly.

“They’re over it.”

The North Richmond supervised rooms have saved 140 lives since opening.

