It’s been revealed 80 per cent of Victoria’s seafood is imported…

If you’re eating seafood in Victoria, there’s only a 20 per cent chance the dish in question has actually been caught in Victoria.

A story in the Geelong Advertiser caught Ross and John’s eye on Wednesday, with locals and visitors to Geelong, the Bellarine and Surf Coast finding it harder to enjoy fresh local seafood.

The top four countries for seafood imported to Victoria are China, Thailand, Vietnam and New Zealand.

Polwarth MP Richard Riordan said the reason for a lack of local produce came down to catch limits and the closing down of commercial fishing zones.

“The government isn’t supporting the industry,” he said on 3AW Breakfast.

