‘It’s completely bogus and irresponsible’: Furious Twisted Sister manager hits out at Clive Palmer

Twisted Sister manager and guitarist Jay Jay French has hit out at Clive Palmer’s rewritten version of their hit single ‘we’re not gonna take it’.

Mr Palmer recently launched a new ad for his political party using new lyrics but the same music bed as the popular song.

And Mr French told 3AW Drive there was no doubt Clive Palmer’s TV commercial violated copyright law.

“Anyone that uses or abuses our trademarks is not a fan or friend of the band,” he said.

“Many people thing musicians are dumb and they’re going to roll over and are going to be abused and taken advantage of.

“Twister Sister is a worldwide business, we protect or rights and trademarks and when we someone violating them, we take action.”

He compared Clive Palmer to United States President Donald Trump in his ability to “deflect” and not take responsibility for his actions.

“He did something illegal and he’s trying to somehow justify it and throw it back at us,” he said.

“It’s completely bogus, irresponsible and indicative of the kind of bad guy this (person) is.”

