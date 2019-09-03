‘It’s dead in the water’: Rove ditched after just two weeks and replaced with family films

Network ten have confirmed its new Saturday line-up this week following the axing of Saturday Night Rove.

It will be replaced by family cartoon movie Shrek 2.

Once the golden boy of Australian TV, the three-time Gold Logie winner failed to cut through with his comeback variety show.

Robert McKnight, Co-Creator and Editor of TVBlackBox.com.au, told 3AW’s Tom Elliott “it’s dead in the water”.

“Don’t worry Rove will still be okay, he’s rolling in money as ‘Robing Enterprises’ supplies The Project to Channel Ten.

“One of the issues was it just wasn’t funny,” said Mr McKnight.

“For a 7.30pm time slot it was really lewd, that wasn’t appropriate for kids.

“I’m just not sure who the show was aimed at.”

Other movie replacements in the coming weeks will be Sister Act and The Notebook.

Click PLAY to hear more on Rove’s short comeback