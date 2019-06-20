It’s done: MFB to dissolve as fire services bill finally passes

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville denies claims the new fire services bill gives the UFU unprecedented power.

The controversial bill passed the upper house on Thursday night.

The bill splits career and volunteer firefighters into two different services.

The MFB will be replaced by Fire Rescue Victoria, a professional-only service that will run metropolitan fire services and CFA brigades that are currently shared by the professional CFA firefighters and CFA volunteers.

Critics say it leaves the CFA as a second-class service and hands the union control.

“No, it does not,” Ms Neville said on 3AW.

Opposition leader Michael O’Brien says it makes the CFA a second class service that’ll prompt volunteers to quit.

“This is all about degrading the CFA,” he said.

“If you disrespect CFA volunteers they will walk away and Victoria will be left exposed.”

