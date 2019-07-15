‘It’s extremely frustrating’: Melbourne Airport asks government to reinstate ban on ‘outrageous’ touting

Melbourne Airport is calling on the state government to reinstate the ban on touting in a bid to stamp out the practice.

It comes after complaints from passengers who say they are sick of being targeted by dodgy taxi and hire car drivers at baggage collection points.

Rod Barton MP, Transport Matters Party leader, said the Andrews government has “thrown the baby out with the bath water” when deregulating the taxi industry.

“They relaxed it so badly they removed it as an offence. There’s no longer a penalty for touting,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“Touting at Melbourne Airport is outrageous.”

Melbourne Airport Parking and Ground Access chief, Lorie Argus, said she welcomes a government review on touting.

“We’ve made a submission to request that it gets revisited,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“We hadn’t anticipated the change and it has made life a little bit more difficult for us at the airport, but the government has been really responsive to our request to reconsider it.”

Ms Argus said she’s been approached at the airport by touting drivers herself.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” she said.

There are also safety concerns regarding touting drivers.

“We can’t confirm the safety of that driver, of their commercial licence, of their insurance, so it’s a real problem for everyone,” Ms Argus said.

Press PLAY below to hear what Rod Barton had to say.



Press PLAY below to hear Lorie Argus, Melbourne Airport chief of Parking and Ground access, on 3AW Mornings.

