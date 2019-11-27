3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘It’s falling down’: Senior..

‘It’s falling down’: Senior doctors tell of ‘very serious situation’ at The Alfred

4 hours ago
Ross and John

One of The Alfred hospital’s most senior doctors has described Melbourne’s leading trauma centre as a hospital “falling down around our ears” and in desperate need of a massive overhaul to fix leaks, cracking walls and flooded wards.

Heavy rain and faulty pipes caused severe flooding earlier this year, forcing the hospital’s cardiac surgical program to relocate to Cabrini Health in Malvern for four months.

Professor John Wilson, chairman of the Alfred’s Senior Medical Staff Association, blames a lack of funding and a health system under pressure.

“It is actually a very serious situation and we believe is compromising the quality of patient care,” he told Ross and John.

Click PLAY to hear more from that interview

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says the government has already spent $70 million on urgent repairs and infrastructure works at The Alfred.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.