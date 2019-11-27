‘It’s falling down’: Senior doctors tell of ‘very serious situation’ at The Alfred

One of The Alfred hospital’s most senior doctors has described Melbourne’s leading trauma centre as a hospital “falling down around our ears” and in desperate need of a massive overhaul to fix leaks, cracking walls and flooded wards.

Heavy rain and faulty pipes caused severe flooding earlier this year, forcing the hospital’s cardiac surgical program to relocate to Cabrini Health in Malvern for four months.

Professor John Wilson, chairman of the Alfred’s Senior Medical Staff Association, blames a lack of funding and a health system under pressure.

“It is actually a very serious situation and we believe is compromising the quality of patient care,” he told Ross and John.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says the government has already spent $70 million on urgent repairs and infrastructure works at The Alfred.