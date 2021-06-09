3AW
‘It’s fundamentally wrong’: Why Tom Elliott is angry about land tax

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for ‘It’s fundamentally wrong’: Why Tom Elliott is angry about land tax

There are calls for land tax reform in Victoria as angry property owners who’ve been denied access to their regional properties because of lockdown are slugged more land tax than ever before.

Tom Elliott said it wasn’t fair.

“It’s fundamentally wrong,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“How can they charge you land tax but at the same time tell you that you can’t use the property.”

Leah Calnan, President of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria, said she understood Tom’s concern.

“Is it fair? Probably not,” she said.

“Does everybody really provide a high level of concern for those people who’ve got a second dwelling? Probably not.

“But it is a challenge, absolutely.”

Press PLAY below to hear what can be done

