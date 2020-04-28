‘It’s irresponsible’: Neil Mitchell calls on Daniel Andrews to put aside ‘petty’ spat

Neil Mitchell has called on the Premier to “grow up” and put aside any hostility he holds towards him for the betterment of Victoria.

Neil Mitchell opened his program on Tuesday praising the Victorian government for its cautious approach to easing restrictions after NSW announced groups of two adults — and their children if they have any — will be able to visit other households socially from Friday.

Daniel Andrews remains committed to May 11 before any changes are made to the rules here, with Victoria to conduct 100,000 coronavirus tests in two weeks ahead of a possible easing of restrictions.

“Whether you like it, or not, he’s been direct in his messaging,” Neil Mitchell said of Daniel Andrews.

“The hard-line is appropriate.

“I happen to think he’s done a very good job.”

But Neil Mitchell said it was vital Mr Andrews communicated his “crucial” message to Victorians.

“He’s dodging you, because he doesn’t like me,” he said.

“I’ll declare a truce, until the virus is dealt with, and he can come on and talk to you.”

The Premier has not agreed to an interview with Neil Mitchell’s top-rating Mornings program since 2017.

“Whether he likes it, or not, this is the top rating program on morning radio in Victoria and has been for 30 years, mostly,” he said.

“That means a big audience.

“This is an emergency, as he keeps saying.”

Click PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s thoughts

Click PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s opening editorial

PIC: Getty Images