‘It’s just another tax grab’: Shadow Minister for Roads

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
A bill before Victorian Parliament could see VicRoads retain ownership of all future custom plates, killing the market and stopping people profiting from on-selling number plates.

Shadow Minister for Roads, Brad Battin, told Tom Elliott he was concerned.

“Call me a skeptic but we understand that the future possibility of this is that they’ll lease these plates,” he said.

“If they end up turning this into a lease proposition, it’s going to effectively mean that the government has the capability to reassess each lease each year.

“Therefore the profiteer becomes the government.

“It’s just another tax grab.”

Mr Battin said the government would deny this was their intention for the bill.

“The legislation will allow the government to do that,” he said.

“If it’s not their intention, don’t bring it in.”

