‘It’s just as important’: Experts call for forgotten Metro 2 rail tunnel to be prioritised

A coalition of transport groups and planning experts has banded together to call on the Andrews government to prioritise a rail tunnel linking Melbourne’s north and west.

The Metro 2 project was long expected to be the next rail project completed after the Metro Tunnel, which is currently under construction.

But the project has fallen by the wayside, with the ambitious Suburban Loop Project prioritised by the state government.

RACV Senior Manager of Transport, Peter Kartsidimas, said the Metro 2 project is as important as the Suburban Rail Project, and it needs to be made a priority.

“It’s just as important, simple as that,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“There’s no reason why you have to build one over the other.”

The Metro 2 project is expected to cost $20 billion to complete, less than half of the anticipated $50 billion for the Suburban Rail Loop, which isn’t expected to be completed until 2050.

“The network just won’t be able to cope with these movements in the future if we don’t build Metro 2,” Mr Kartsidimas said.

“We’re not saying the Suburban Rail Loop is not an important project as well, we’re saying Metro 2 has fallen off the radar and we need to bring it back on the radar and we need to continue planning for it and ultimately build the project.”

METRO 2 ROUTE: Begins at Newport, stops at Fishermans Bend, Southern Cross, Flagstaff, Parkville, Fitzroy and Clifton Hill.

SUBURBAN RAIL LOOP ROUTE: Starts in Werribee, stops at Wyndham Vale, Sunshine, Melbourne Airport, Broadmeadows, Fawkner, Reservoir, Bundoora, Heidelberg, Doncaster, Box Hill, Burwood, Glen Waverley, Monash, Clayton and Cheltenham.