‘It’s just mass hysteria’: Hong Kong airport shut down stretches into third day

Protests at Hong Kong International Airport are continuing for a third day, bringing one of the world’s busiest transport hubs to a halt.

Thousands of demonstrators have disrupted the airport since Monday as part of months of protests against a proposed extradition law.

Riot officers have confronted the anti-China protesters, who are using luggage carts to barricade entrances.

Rebecca, a traveller stranded at Hong Kong International Airport, said the protests are intensifying.

“When we arrived it was very peaceful,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“It escalated very quickly.

“Within 45 minutes the chanting had gone up a level, the hysteria, the movement.

“It’s just mass hysteria.”

Rebecca managed to make it through the demonstrators at the airport to check in, only to find her flight delayed because the crew can’t get into the airport.

“We literally fought our way through barricaded trolleys, pushing our way through hundreds of people that had formed a human barricade,” she said.

The stranded traveller said crowds at the airport are fed up.

“It’s reached a point now where people just want to get home.

“The world has seen, with what they did on Monday night, that the airport is shut down.

“It’s got the global attention they wanted, but people just want to get home.

“There’s a lot of people that are pushing and verbally yelling, telling people to go away.”

