‘It’s like driving through a playground’: Cyclist slams shared pathway

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
An avid cyclist says bike riders are being unfairly targeted, and are not the cause of most collisions on a notorious shared pathway in the CBD.

It comes as Victoria Police prepare to launch “operation river run”, a campaign which will target speeding cyclists along the promenade in Southbank.

Keen cyclist Russell, who uses the bike path in question regularly, says there are a number of factors which make it difficult for cyclists.

“The area there is a really poor design,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“Right now they’ve got all extra seating out there for the restaurants, so the width has been halved.

“The speed limits signed posted at 10 kilometres an hour, but that’s actually documented as … an unstable, unsafe speed for cyclists to travel at.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Neil Mitchell
News
