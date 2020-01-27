‘It’s lip service’: Tanya Plibersek’s idea for kids to learn citizenship pledge slammed

Labor’s Tanya Plibersek has copped a wave of criticism on social media for her idea for school children to learn the citizenship pledge.

In a speech to the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony at the Opera House, she spoke about the recent bushfires and Australians who have helped their neighbours and friends as “patriotism at its practical best”.

She remarked how much she loved the citizenship pledge and how every school student should learn it.

The pledge reads: “I pledge my loyalty to Australia and its people, whose democratic beliefs I share, whose rights and liberties I respect, and whose laws I will uphold and obey.”

But her proposal was met with criticism online.

Social commentator Jane Caro said she didn’t support the idea and it wasn’t in keeping with the Australian character.

She said it was “phony”.

‘We don’t pledge allegiance without really knowing what we are pledging it to,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I just don’t like the idea of doing that with school children.

“What’s the point in pledging that – it’s lip service.

“I just don’t think it’s helpful I don’t think it achieves anything.”

