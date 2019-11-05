‘It’s not hard’: Calls for households who dump wrong thing in green bin to be fined

People who dump the wrong rubbish in their green bin could be fined, or even have their bin confiscated, if a recycling group gets their way.

The Australian Organics Recycling Association (AORA) is calling for repeat offenders to be penalised.

Frank Harney, AORA Victorian chairman, said it’s hard to understand why people are dumping plastic or glass in their green bin.

“Other recycling you can understand. Sometimes there’s confusion between two types of plastic, but… it’s not hard to tell the difference between a plastic bag and a lawn clipping!,” Mr Harney told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“The product is getting reused. It does make good compost and if we can keep that bit of contamination out of those bins then none of it will go to landfill. We can use every bit of that green waste!

“The industry is growing immensely and we’ve got to be able to cope with that stuff, and we’ve got to cope with it correctly. That all starts with people doing the right thing at the front end.”

The recycling group’s plea comes as many councils are beginning to accept food scraps in their green bins.

Images: Allard Schager