It’s not just COVID-19 restrictions protesters risk breaching at the Shrine of Remembrance

41 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

Victoria Police has warned so-called “Freedom Day” protesters it’s not just COVID-19 restrictions they risk breaching if a planned protest at the Shrine of Remembrance goes ahead.

They could also be fined under the Shrine of Remembrance Act.

The legislation requires the preservation of “good order and decency” at the site.

“If people do protest at the Shrine, we will be using the legislation that regulates people’s behaviour at the Shrine,” Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius told Neil Mitchell.

Neil Mitchell
