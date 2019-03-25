‘It’s not OK’: More ‘banging on’ about the dangerous intersection that doesn’t get fixed

A Chinese national who couldn’t read the road signs has been jailed over a fatal crash at a notorious intersection at Birregurra in the state’s south-west.

The Age reports Yadong Pan, 28, faces a minimum of two years in prison for the 2017 crash that claimed the life of George Hullo, 52.

Local MP Richard Riordan told Ross and John it’s only one of a number of serious crashes at the notorious intersection.

“I’ve been banging on this for two years,” he said.

“I’ve got letter after letter from the Roads Minister and TAC and VicRoads saying ‘It’s not a problem, stop annoying us’.

“It’s not OK, it’s never been OK, and people in this region are sick of it.”

Paul Northey, Regional Roads Victoria chief, says safety is VicRoads’s top priority and that they are building a new roundabout at the intersection.

They have already completed early service relocation works and at the moment are working through the compulsory land acquisition process with local landholders and aim to start construction later this year.

