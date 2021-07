It’s now illegal to deliberately release balloons in Victoria.

And you’ll cop a fine of almost $1000 if you’re caught doing so.

The laws have been put in place to help protect wildlife and prevent environmental damage.

Darcie Carruthers, Conservation Campaigner for Zoos Victoria, said the balloons popped eventually and often landed in waterways where they’re eaten by fish or other wildlife.

