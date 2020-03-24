3AW
It’s official: The Tokyo Olympics won’t happen this year

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS SHUTS DOWN OLYMPICS

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed.

Japan, the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Olympic organisers have agreed to move the Games to 2021.

It’s the first time in history the start of an Olympics will be delayed to another year.

A new date is yet agreed upon, but will be no later than August 2021.

It will force the postponed of the world swimming and athletics championships.

To ensure expensive merchandise, signage and branding doesn’t go  to waste, the name ‘Tokyo 2020’ will remain.

