‘It’s our lifeblood’: Wineries call for COVID-19 rules exemption

Wineries are pleading to be allowed to open their cellar doors in time for the Queen’s Birthday weekend.

When restrictions are eased next week, licensed premises will only be able to serve alcohol with a meal, which isn’t practical for cellar door tastings.

Wine Victoria said an exemptions on wine tastings would make a big difference to struggling wineries, 60 per cent of which normally make 50-75 per cent of their money from the cellar door.

“(The percentage of sales from cellar doors) are really high, and the margins from a cellar door are much better,” Angie Bradbury, Chair of Wine Victoria, told 3AW Breakfast.

“If people can’t taste wine, they don’t buy wine at cellar doors.

“That tasting really is the lifeblood of our cellar doors.”

Ms Bradbury said “we actually don’t have a lot of direct feedback” from the Andrews government, prompting the state opposition to join in calling for an exemption.

