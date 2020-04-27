3AW
‘It’s quite funny’: Police hunt injured Richmond balcony-jumper

11 hours ago
Ross and John

Video and images have been released of a man with neck and face tattoos wanted over an attempted burglary in Richmond.

Three people went to the Burnley St property on March 27.

They attempted to use the front door before the tattooed man, who also had a man-bun, climbed upon a letterbox before leaping up to a balcony.

The attempted break-in was aborted when the offender fell into a garden bed, apparently injuring himself.

Click PLAY to watch in unfold

The is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance with a medium build.

“It’s quite funny,” a police spokesperson told Ross and John of the fall.

Click PLAY to hear the interview

Anyone with information related to this incident or who recognises the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

