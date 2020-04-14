‘It’s simply not safe’: More than 850 JB Hi-Fi staff call for retailer to shut doors

More than 850 JB Hi-Fi employees have signed a petition calling on the retailer to shut its doors to keep staff safe, and to continue paying their wages.

It comes after staff reported concerns about their safety were not being taken seriously by management.

The Retail and Fast Food Workers’ Union (RAFFWU) circulated the petition to employees at the retailer.

RAFFWU Secretary Josh Cullinan, said JB Hi-Fi has repeatedly failed to comply with Safe Work Australia’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“The Safe Work Australia guidelines stipulate perspex shields and all sorts of other things to be put in place, but JB Hi-Fi has refused on all these fronts,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“Their hand sanitiser isn’t effective, their cleaning products are off the shelf and not effective for COVID, the caps on customers just aren’t working.”

Mr Cullinan said workers have “decided that it’s simply not safe in stores”.

“They’ve left staff with no choice.”

