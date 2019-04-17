‘It’s sneaky veganism’: Nick McCallum on vegan ‘bacon and egg’ muffin

Egg producers slammed vegan fast food chain Lord of the Fries this morning for selling an egg and bacon muffin that contains neither egg nor bacon.

3AW’s Nick McCallum has hit out at the chain, labelling it “sneaky veganism.”

“It’s time to draw a line in the sand, I reckon, for the sake of truth in labelling and for the sake of our farmers,” he said.

Lord of the Fries CEO Mark Koronczyk told 3AW Drive the company is not trying to trick people into thinking their food contains animal products.

“I think you’re underestimating consumers,” he said.

“When we write everywhere ‘vegan egg’, people do know that it’s not a real egg.”

“We’ve been in business for 15 years. We’re really not trying to deceive or mislead people.”

“If you go to our website or into our shop there’s signs that say we’re vegan everywhere.”

