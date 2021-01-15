‘It’s starting to take a toll’: Hub partly to blame for Indian injuries

Indian cricket broadcaster Chetan Narula says there is a school of thought that the restrictive conditions faced by the Indian players is contributing to their growing number of injuries.

“These are athletes, they have to go to the pool, they have to go to the gym, they are active, they go for practice sessions, and while they are doing all that, even then we are restricting their movements,” he told Sportsday.

The commentator admitted while some of the injuries could not be put down to the living conditions, there where others where it was a factor.

“The groin, the calf, the back, they are a bit worrisome,” he said.

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images