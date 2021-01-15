3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s starting to take a toll’: Hub partly to blame for Indian injuries

2 hours ago
Sportsday
Article image for ‘It’s starting to take a toll’: Hub partly to blame for Indian injuries

Indian cricket broadcaster Chetan Narula says there is a school of thought that the restrictive conditions faced by the Indian players is contributing to their growing number of injuries.

“These are athletes, they have to go to the pool, they have to go to the gym, they are active, they go for practice sessions, and while they are doing all that, even then we are restricting their movements,” he told Sportsday.

The commentator admitted while some of the injuries could not be put down to the living conditions, there where others where it was a factor.

“The groin, the calf, the back, they are a bit worrisome,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Sportsday
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332