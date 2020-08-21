3AW
‘It’s wrong’: Tenants massively reduce rent, refuse to negotiate with owner

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

A man with two sons who bought a house together has expressed frustration with the moratorium on evictions.

He says their tenants won’t prove they’ve suffered any financial hardship and simply began paying less than half their normal rent once the pandemic began.

Chris said his sons were happy to negotiate (they’ve got a mortgage to repay) but the tenants simply won’t co-operate.

“They’re more than $7000 in arrears and that could double by Christmas,” Chris explained.

Chris said to make the matter even more frustrating, the tenants themselves are directors of a luxury home company and own their own properties and drive luxury cars.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

