‘I’ve got a good left swing’: Lord Mayor says she took on a former colleague who sexually harassed her

Sally Capp has detailed how she took on a former colleague, when she was in her early 20s, who sexually harassed her in the workplace.

With International Women’s Day coming up, Neil Mitchell asked the Lord Mayor if she’d ever been discriminated against on the base of her gender.

“So many times, how long have you got?” She replied.

“A lot of them come from when I was younger when I didn’t have the confidence to be able to respond.”

SC: I’ve certainly had what I would call an incident at the dreaded photocopier. NM: A sexual assault? SC: Yep, I would say it was sexual harassment. NM: What did you do? SC: Well lucky for me I’ve got quite a good left swing. NM: Did you belt them? SC: I did.

