‘I’ve just killed your neighbour’: Two men arrested after body discovery
A man has been found dead in the backyard of a Wyndham Vale home.
The unidentified man was found in the backyard of a Mount Eagle Way home about 8.50pm.
Police have deemed the death suspicious.
Two men have already been taken into custody.
A nearby resident has told Nine News one of those men knocked on her door and said “I’ve just bashed your neighbour to death”.
The two men are assisting police with their investigations but the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear.
No charges have been laid.
