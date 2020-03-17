Victorian man’s idea to commemorate Anzac Day as coronavirus forces dawn service cancellations

A Victorian man has started a national campaign calling on Australians to mark Anzac Day from their own homes.

It comes after news all Australian-led Anzac Day commemorations will be cancelled this year, with services at Gallipoli and France, as well as domestic services, called off.

The dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance will be conducted without any crowds this year.

Justin Wilbur is urging Australians to light a candle in their drive way or on their front veranda at dawn on Anzac Day to honour our veterans.

“It would maintain those social distances and build community spirit. As we saw all of our neighbours walking out and doing the same we could give them a wave and so forth, much like the video out of Italy where people are singing from their balconies,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

Victorian RSL CEO Jamie Twidale endorsed Mr Wilbur’s idea.

“I think Justin’s idea is a great idea and great minds must think alike!,” he said.

The RSL is calling on Australians to ‘stand to’ for the Anzacs, and mark the occasion using the #standto hashtag.

“To stand to is to get ready for battle,” he explained.

“We would ask that people watch the live stream service from the shrine and then go out into their driveways or from their balcony, whatever is appropriate.”

Mr Wilbur’s Aussies for Anzacs Facebook page promoting the commemoration of Anzac Day attracted more than 50,000 members in less than a day!

