3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Jacinda Ardern accuses Australia of ‘..

Jacinda Ardern accuses Australia of ‘testing’ its relationship with New Zealand

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott has taken a swipe at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after she publicly lashed Scott Morrison for “testing” the friendship between Australia and her country.

Speaking in Sydney, the New Zealand leader accused Australia of deporting “your problems”.

The Morrison government has been frequently called into question over its policy of deporting New Zealand citizens, no matter how long they’ve spent in Australia, if they commit a crime.

“I don’t know where she gets off telling us how we should conduct our own foreign policy,” Tom Elliott said on Friday.

“It’s quite simple – if somebody is New Zealand citizen, or a citizen of another country other than Australia, and they commit a serious offence – we deport them.

“It’s the same rule for all non-citizens of Australia.

“If somebody has never shown any interest in becoming a citizen of Australia and they commit criminal activities, why shouldn’t we deport them?”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.