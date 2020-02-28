Jacinda Ardern accuses Australia of ‘testing’ its relationship with New Zealand

Tom Elliott has taken a swipe at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after she publicly lashed Scott Morrison for “testing” the friendship between Australia and her country.

Speaking in Sydney, the New Zealand leader accused Australia of deporting “your problems”.

The Morrison government has been frequently called into question over its policy of deporting New Zealand citizens, no matter how long they’ve spent in Australia, if they commit a crime.

“I don’t know where she gets off telling us how we should conduct our own foreign policy,” Tom Elliott said on Friday.

“It’s quite simple – if somebody is New Zealand citizen, or a citizen of another country other than Australia, and they commit a serious offence – we deport them.

“It’s the same rule for all non-citizens of Australia.

“If somebody has never shown any interest in becoming a citizen of Australia and they commit criminal activities, why shouldn’t we deport them?”

